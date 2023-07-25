Roundup: Victim of Ventura house fire ID'd; shots fired at Hueneme Goodwill

Victim of Ventura house fire identified

The woman who died in a fire at her Ventura home late last week was identified Monday.

Judith McCoy, 81, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries in the blaze on July 21, according to the results of an investigation by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Her death was ruled an accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in the 400 block of Nova Court near Arroyo Verde Park. She shared the home with her husband, who sustained burns and smoke-related injuries while trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, officials said.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, but his current condition is unknown, fire officials said.

The house was severely damaged but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Ventura Fire Battalion Chief Tony Hill said Tuesday.

Shots fired at Goodwill store

PORT HUENEME — Police are investigating bullet strikes found at a Goodwill store in the city, authorities said Monday.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of the store at 695 W. Channel Islands Blvd. Saturday night after receiving a complaint of shots being fired from a vehicle shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The officers did not find any shooting victims or suspects but are investigating the strikes into the windows and wall of the store. The vehicle was later described as a black Mazda Protege.

Individuals with information on the incident may contact Detective Supervisor Baltazar Tapia at btapia@cityofporthueneme.org or 805-986-6619.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Ventura fire victim ID'd; shots fired at Hueneme Goodwill