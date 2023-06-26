Roundup of weekend incidents from Lafayette police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A disagreement between sisters Saturday evening during dinner out at the Outback Steakhouse ended with one sister stabbing the other with a fork, according to Lafayette police.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the restaurant after a 16-year-old girl stabbed her sister.

Police arrested the 16-year-old girl on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon.

∎ A resident of the 3000 block of Butterfield Court reported finding a bullet hole in the house at 11:50 a.m. Saturday. The bullet appeared to have come from the adjacent Romney Meadows Apartments, according to Lafayette police.

A search of the video surveillance cameras in the apartment complex led police to suspect 19-year-old Paris Amos Patterson fired the shot, according to Lafayette police. He also lives in the 3000 Phipps Court in the apartment complex, adjacent to Butterfield Court.

Officers arrested Patterson on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He remained incarcerated Monday at the Tippecanoe County Jail on a court order, according to online jail records.

Patterson pleaded guilty two months ago to domestic battery and received a one-year suspended sentence.

∎ A Pay Less Super Market employee at the Maple Point Drive store reported a man followed her as she walked home from work on June 21. The same man waited near her apartment for her to return home from work on Friday, according to Lafayette police.

Both times, the man ran off when confronted by the woman, according to police.

On Saturday, the man was inside the store where the woman worked, but he left before police arrived.

Sunday, however, was the man's undoing.

Police received a call he was back in the store and arrested him.

Officers jailed Kembly Dorvil, 29, of the 3700 block of Edward Way in Lafayette, on suspicion of stalking, according to police and jail book-in information. He has since been released, according to online jail records.

∎ Columbian Park security reported Friday afternoon that someone set fire to a picnic table that was near Memorial Island, according to Lafayette police.

Surveillance video showed that the fire started at about 3:48 a.m. Friday, and officers were able to identify the suspect as Luke Jermaine Smith Jr., 42, homeless in Lafayette.

Officers responding to an unrelated call at the mall later Friday encountered Smith by chance, according to police.

They arrested him on suspicion of arson, according to jail book-in information. He remained incarcerated in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Roundup of weekend incidents from Lafayette police