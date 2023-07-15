Roundup: West Nile cases crop up, new charges in Westlake High murder case

The culex species of mosquito, shown here, can spread the West Nile virus.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

County's first West Nile cases of 2023 detected

West Nile virus was found in birds collected in Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Ventura in the first reports of the virus in Ventura County this season, county environmental health officials said Friday.

The birds were collected in June and confirmation of the virus was received from the California Department of Public Health on July 7, officials said. No cases of infection in people have been reported yet this season across the state.

Environmental health officials urged people to eliminate standing water on their property, make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, use insect repellent and wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn.

People can report potential mosquito breeding sites by calling the hotline at 805-658-4310.

Prosecutors file amended complaint in fatal Westlake High crash

Austin Eis

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed an amended complaint Friday against Austin Allen Eis, the 25-year-old accused of killing a Westlake High School student during a string of alleged crimes in April.

Eis is now charged with first-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Wesley Welling, who had been standing by a bus stop near the campus when Eis allegedly drove his Toyota Camry into a group of students on April 18. Eis had previously been charged with murder.

Subsequent investigation turned up six more students who were in the path of Eis' car, prosecutors said in a news release. He has now been charged with 19 counts of attempted murder. Previous charges remain the same.

“In light of the ongoing investigation we have discovered new evidence to support additional charges and defendant’s premeditation,” Senior Deputy DA Amber Lee said in a statement. “The amended complaintreflects that evidence.”

Eis, a former Westlake High student, is charged with multiple felonies a series of incidents that took place at three crime scenes in the space of an hour on a Tuesday afternoon.

At a Simi Valley Walmart, he allegedly stabbed and pepper-sprayed a male store worker, then reportedly assaulted and tried to drag away a female employee, lunging at intervening employees with a large knife before fleeing in the Camry.

The scene after a car hit several Westlake High School students near the campus in Thousand Oaks, killing one, on April 18. The driver has now been charged with first-degree murder.

He reportedly drove to a relative's house in Camarillo and forced his way in, threatening occupants with a knife and brandishing a gun before fleeing, authorities have said.

He then drove to the high school in Thousand Oaks where, authorities allege, he intentionally drove the car into the bus stop area as students waited there after school.

Eis has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all special allegations.

He is scheduled for an early disposition conference Wednesday afternoon in room 12 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Oak View pair injured in fatal crash near Buellton

The driver of a silver van died in a three-vehicle crash that injured two Oak View residents on Highway 101 north of Buellton Thursday.

A man and woman from Oak View were injured in a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near Jonata Park Road, north of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A male driver died in the incident. His age and city of residence weren't immediately known.

The male driver had been headed northbound in a 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan when he approached stopped traffic south of Jonata Park Road.

The Oak View man, 65, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, with the Oak View woman, 67, in the passenger seat. The truck was stopped in the left lane.

The Honda Odyssey ran into the right rear of the Toyota pickup truck, propelling the truck into the center median where it overturned, according to the CHP account.

At the same time, the Honda Odyssey struck the rear end of a 2000 Honda Accord that had been stopped in the adjacent lane.

The Odyssey ended up on the right shoulder. The driver, who was alone in the car, died from his injuries, officials said.

The Oak View man suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, CHP officials said. Santa Barbara County firefighters extricated the Oak View woman from the truck. She was transported to Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

The 39-year-old Santa Maria man driving the Accord suffered minor injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor, authorities said. The crash is being investigated by the CHP's Buellton-area office.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: West Nile virus returns, new charges in Eis murder case