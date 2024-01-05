Roundup: Woman ID'd in train fatality, nearly $200K lost in phone scam, more news

A helicopter lands on Lewis Road in Camarillo after an Amtrak train hit a passenger car Tuesday morning. The driver of the car was flown from the scene in critical condition and later died.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Authorities release name in train fatality

Authorities have identified the woman killed when her car was hit by an Amtrak train in Camarillo Tuesday morning.

Carole Schlesinger was 63, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials described her as transient. The manner of death was determined to be accidental.

Schlesinger had been driving a white sedan westbound on Upland Road around 10:35 a.m. She reportedly stopped on the railroad tracks as she entered city limits near the intersection with Lewis Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted for police services in Camarillo.

Amtrak's Surfliner 765 was traveling northbound. The engineer saw the car and applied emergency braking, authorities said, but the train struck the car.

Firefighters extricated Schlesinger from the wreckage. She was flown from the scene by helicopter to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

No injuries were reported among the 207 passengers and crew members on the train, authorities said.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Senior Deputy Luke Riordan at 805-388-5100.

Victim of hit-and-run ID'd

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a hit-and-run incident in Thousand Oaks early Sunday.

Sheila Pluntke was 84, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Pluntke was struck around 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive, the sheriff's office reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phone scam suspect arrested

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a Calabasas man, 30, suspected of using a phone scam to take nearly $200,000 from an elderly Thousand Oaks resident.

The arrest, made during a warrant search in Calabasas, followed an extensive investigation launched in October, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The agency is contracted for police services in Thousand Oaks.

Officials believe additional suspects were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Calls to the 81-year-old man were made over several days leading up to Sept. 28, when the victim met suspects for a handoff of money in the 2400 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard, said Detective Kevin Walters. The victim's loss was close to $200,000, he said.

Such scams can involve large networks, Walters said, with scammers claiming to be from a trusted company or government organization. Callers may convince victims they're part of a criminal investigation and must pay bail over the phone, for example.

In the Thousand Oaks case, a caller initially pretended to be an Amazon employee calling about a possible fraudulent purchase in the victim's name.

Over the next few days, the bogus case was "sent up the chain" to people impersonating federal authorities from agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and Drug Enforcement Administration, Walters said.

Sheriff's investigators learned the identities of some of the alleged scammers and have connected the suspects to a similar out-of-state case.

Wednesday's search at the Calabasas home reportedly turned up additional evidence. Sheriff's detectives are "actively pursuing" other suspects, Walters said.

As of Thursday, authorities hadn't recovered the victim's money, he said, but they're working on it.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of three felonies: theft by false pretenses, conspiracy and theft from an elder or dependent adult. He remained at the county's main jail Thursday with bail set at $200,000 and is scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials reminded residents law enforcement agencies won't ask citizens to pay for bills, fines, bail or warrants over the phone. If you've been the victim of a scam, you can make a report by calling the sheriff's non-emergency dispatch line at 805-654-9511.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Train victim ID'd, nearly $200K lost in phone scam, more news