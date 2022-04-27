Roundup: Woman survives Amtrak train strike, rescue involves overnight stay, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Woman survives train strike

SIMI VALLEY — A 50-year-old woman was hit by an Amtrak train in Simi Valley Wednesday morning after an attempt to run across the tracks, officials said.

At about 10:20 a.m., the woman tried to beat the train across railroad tracks in the 1700 block of Los Angeles Avenue. The train clipped her, knocking her off the tracks, said Simi Valley police Cmdr. John Adamczyk.

The train was travelling at about 65 mph. The train stopped while authorities arrived to investigate and clear the scene.

When officers arrived, the woman, described as transient, was conscious and had injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police officials said. She was transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

No one on the train was injured.

Driver dies days after collision

SIMI VALLEY — An 87-year-old woman succumbed to injuries Tuesday after driving into a tree in Simi Valley last week, officials said.

The Simi Valley Police Department responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Wood Ranch Parkway and Long Canyon Road on April 20.

The woman, Gerry Kuykendall of Simi Valley, was conscious at the time of the accident, according to police.

Based on Kuykendall's statements, her purse had fallen over in the passenger seat. As she attempted to put the purse upright, she drifted off the road and hit the tree, officials said.

Kuykendall succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, police officials said.

Rescue involves overnight stay

VENTURA COUNTY — Ventura County Sheriff's search-and-rescue volunteers spent a night in the rain and cold with a stranded hiker last week before he could be rescued after daybreak, officials said.

The 64-year-old man had been hiking in Los Padres National Forest about 3 miles east of the Santa Paula Creek Punch Bowls area when he called for help around 8 p.m. on April 21. He was fatigued and faced a 5-hour hike back to his vehicle, officials said. A rain storm moved into the area that night and temperatures dropped below 50 degrees after sunset.

A county helicopter responded, but the crew wasn't able to find the hiker. Weather conditions prompted concerns for his well-being.

Ventura County Sheriff's search-and-rescue volunteers spent a night in the rain and cold with a hiker stranded in Los Padres National Forest before his rescue after daybreak Friday, April 22, 2022.

The sheriff's Upper Ojai search-and-rescue team was activated around 9:15 p.m., with five members responding to the trailhead at Santa Paula Canyon. They hiked about 6 miles up the canyon and found the hiker around 2 a.m., providing him with supplies to stay warm. The team camped with the hiker until sunrise.

The helicopter returned after 6 a.m. and took the hiker, who was uninjured, to the trailhead, were he met up with a family member, officials said.

Separately, Ventura County and city of Los Angeles firefighters responded to a rescue on the night of April 22 in the Bell Canyon area for reports of a distressed hiker near the Cave of Munits, close to the county line.

A helicopter crew located the hiker, described as a 25-year-old man, who reportedly suffered severe trauma in a 100-foot fall. A Ventura County Sheriff's official said Saturday the incident was primarily handled by the Los Angeles Fire Department, with the patient flown to a hospital in Los Angeles County. No update on the hiker's condition was available.

Conejo Valley car thefts up

THOUSAND OAKS — Stolen vehicle reports have risen in Thousand Oaks this year, authorities said, prompting a general reminder for residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid auto theft.

Since the start of 2022, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office has responded to 29 stolen vehicles and five attempts, officials said. The agency is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The highest percentage are Fords and Hondas, officials said, although other models have been taken.

"There is no pattern as to when the crimes are occurring," officials wrote in a release.

The thefts have taken place at night and during the day, on weekdays and weekends. The crimes appear to be opportunistic or for transportation, officials said.

Authorities reminded residents to always lock vehicles and to never leave a spare key or valuables inside. Deterrents including alarms, anti-theft devices and immobilizer systems that help prevent "hot-wiring" are also options.

Residents who see suspicious activity can report it to the sheriff's non-emergency line at 805-654-9511. For emergencies, call 911.

