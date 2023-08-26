Roundup: Wrong-way driver causes crash on TO offramp, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Wrong-way driver causes Newbury Park crash, CHP says

An alleged drunk driver going the wrong way on a freeway offramp in Newbury Park early Saturday caused a crash with another vehicle, authorities said.

The collision took place shortly before 12:45 a.m. on the Borchard Road offramp from northbound Highway 101, California Highway Patrol officials said.

A 28-year-old Oxnard woman had driven a black 2015 Mazda 3 the wrong way on the exit ramp, the CHP said in a news release.

She crashed into a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 38-year-old Newbury Park man who had been exiting the 101. The Borchard Road exit makes a sharp turn around a park-and-ride lot before it connects to Rancho Conejo Boulevard on the north side of the freeway.

When CHP officers and Ventura County firefighters arrived, the two vehicles were blocking the two right lanes of the northbound freeway just north of Borchard Road. Both cars had major damage.

The Newbury Park man complained of pain to his right arm and leg, authorities said. The Oxnard woman suffered an abrasion across her chest.

The incident closed the two right lanes and the Borchard exit for about an hour for investigation and cleanup, though impact on traffic was minimal because of the early hour, CHP officials said.

CHP investigators determined the Oxnard woman was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and wrong-way driving offenses and booked into Ventura County jail with bail set at $50,000, jail records showed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP's Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the El Rio area late Friday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Vineyard Avenue, said Oxnard Police Department Sgt. Michael Gens. The area is near the cross with Stroube Street.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. No update on his condition was available Saturday.

The vehicle left the scene. Department traffic investigators responded to assist with the hit-and-run incident, Gens said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic investigator at 805-385-7750.

Pursuit of juvenile driver ends in crash

A teen driver was booked into the county's juvenile hall facility after leading deputies on a pursuit on the Oxnard Plain that ended in a crash Friday night, Ventura County Sheriff's officials said.

The incident started around 10 p.m. in the Port Hueneme area, said sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. The sheriff's office patrols unincorporated communities outside Port Hueneme and Oxnard.

When the driver of a pickup truck failed to pull over during an attempted traffic stop, a pursuit toward the Oxnard Plain started, Gibson said.

While heading back toward Oxnard, the driver reportedly hit a guardrail and rolled over. A female juvenile was driving and a male juvenile was in the passenger seat, Gibson said.

As is typical in a pursuit situation, the driver was arrested at gunpoint, he said. With pursuits, deputies generally treat a driver as potentially armed.

The girl complained of pain and was assessed for injuries. No information was immediately available on the boy's injuries.

The female was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of hit-and-run and evading, Gibson said.

Items may be updated.

