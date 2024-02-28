Rouse High School teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault of child

A Rouse High School teacher was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to the Leander school district and Williamson County court records.

A Rouse High School teacher and coach was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a child, according to Williamson County Jail records and the Leander school district.

The district on Tuesday sent a letter to parents informing them that Brandon Matthew Hopp, the Rouse High School educator, had been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony. The district declined to share additional information in the letter, citing the ongoing investigation.

Hopp was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Tuesday and was released on a $25,000 bond the same day, jail records show.

"At Rouse High and throughout Leander ISD, we treat all allegations of misconduct with utmost seriousness and respond accordingly," Rouse Principal Vincent Hawkins wrote in a letter to parents. "We urge you to immediately report any instances of inappropriate or unethical behavior within our schools."

On Feb. 20, the district sent a letter to parents stating a Rouse employee had been placed on administrative leave because of a possible inappropriate relationship with a student. The district had learned of the situation Feb. 16, according to the letter.

Hopp is still on administrative leave, according to the district's letter.

