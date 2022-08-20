Roush Mustang Gives The Cops A Run For Their Money

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Do I smell something burning?

Police chases can be interesting to watch, especially when a regular ol’ police cruiser is pitted against something potent like this supercharged Roush Mustang. The incident in question happened back on October 8, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas when the little pony was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yeah, he probably would’ve received a nice little ticket, but considering the price of his car we think he could’ve absorbed the expense without much inconvenience. Instead of just taking the hit, the Mustang driver decided instead of do his best impression of the Duke Boys, reaching speeds of up to 178 mph to roast some bacon.

As you’ll see in the included video, the cops didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of keeping up with the Roush Mustang. With the rare exceptions like the occasional Hellcat, most cop cars are actually pretty slow. Sure, they can catch up with an accelerating Hyundai Elantra in their sleep, but when they’re faced with something like a Roush Mustang piloted by a driver determined to get away, well that’s when officers join the little town of Gapville.

That said, it’s also true that the power of the radio is real, although as we’ve seen there are exceptions to that rule. Perhaps this driver thought he could become one of the few, the proud to smoke the bacon and get away with it?

For a bit it looks like the guy gave these troopers the slip after he gets off the highway, although he lost control and crashed into some other cars at an intersection. The then guy tried taking advantage of the cover of side streets, buildings, etc. to hide out, but these Arkansas State Police weren’t fooled as they hunted him down relentlessly. Then he cried like a baby in the back of a patrol car – so tough.

Running from the cops not only is illegal, it’s also a really dumb idea we don’t endorse one bit. This guy put the life of everyone else on the road at risk, including the cops’ lives, all because he didn’t want to get a little ticket. Ultimately, he ended up with a much worse deal, so let that be a lesson to everyone before you start thinking running from the law is the smart thing to do.

