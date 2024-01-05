Route 16 in Wellesley reopens after crash causing fuel spill

Parts of Route 16 in Wellesley were closed this morning as crews worked on cleaning up a fuel spill.

According to Wellesley Police, the westbound lane of Washington St was closed at Route 9 due to a crash and leaking fuel in the road. The eastbound lane is still open.

As of 7:52 a.m., Washington Street opened with 1 lane blocked.

Some cleanup material remains and will be addressed later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

