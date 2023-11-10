Drivers heading north on Route 21 in Copley Township overnight will have to detour at the Interstate 77 interchange until Saturday morning.

Crews are scheduled to start pouring a new bridge deck Thursday and Friday night at 8 p.m., closing Route 21 northbound through 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The detour will be I-77 southbound to Ridgewood Road, where traffic will exit and reenter to I-77 northbound.

The double bridge replacement, which started in the spring, is expected to be completed next summer. The estimated cost is $13.375 million.

ODOT said the circa-1973 bridges are reaching the end of their useful life despite frequent maintenance over the years. ODOT investigated various options to fix the bridges and concluded they needed to be replaced.

The department said engineers considered construction cost, maintaining traffic during construction, future maintenance, life cycle cost, and other factors when developing the project.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Route 21 under I-77 bridges closed Thursday, Friday overnight