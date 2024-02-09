Route 22 medical building in Bridgewater sold for $10.5 million

Kings Row Medical Properties, based in Highland Park, has purchased the medical office and surgery center at the intersection of westbound Route 22 and North Gaston Avenue in Bridgewater, for $10.5 million.

The seller was 1081 Partners LLC of Raritan Township.

Anchored by MidJersey Orthopedics that recently extended its lease, the building features a physical therapy practice, as well as two state-of-the-art surgery centers.

Set on nearly 2.5 acres with parking for 135 cars, the 24,200-square-foot building includes an easement agreement with Atlantic Health and Hunterdon Healthcare systems, connecting the property to other medical offices and facilitating ease of access.

Erica Davidson, of Lee & Associates New Jersey which represented the seller, said the property drew numerous offers.

“1081 Route 22 serves as an orthopedic hub, and its quality and stability commanded a premium price,” Davidson said in a news release. “The healthcare and medical office sectors continue to perform well in the current real estate environment. Ultimately, the buyer is an experienced local operator, and their hands-on approach will benefit the property and its tenants moving forward.”

1081 Partners bought the property in March 2019 from 1081 Realty Company for $7 million, according to Somerset County real estate records.

Tax records indicate the property was assessed at $3,895,600.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater NJ Route 22 medical building sold for $10.5 million