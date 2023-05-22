On Route 49 in Marcy, a man was repeatedly struck in the head with a bottle, hospitalized

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after choking a man and hitting him in the head with a bottle, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies were called to Route 49 in Marcy just before 6 a.m. Sunday for calls of an injured man walking in the roadway. The man, whose name was not released, was treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for cuts to the head, deputies said.

Henry Estuardo Castaneda, who deputies said told them he is homeless, has been charged with attempted murder and assault. As Castaneda was driving on Route 49 with the victim — he and Castaneda were acquaintances, the sheriff's office said — the victim began to use disparaging remarks.

Deputies said Castaneda pulled over and the two got out of the car. Castaneda then pushed the victim to the ground, choked him and repeatedly struck him in the head with a beer bottle.

He is being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Man hospitalized, struck with beer bottle on Route 49 in Marcy