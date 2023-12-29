Route 50 bridge into Ocean City will be impacted by major repairs. What to know.

The Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge (Route 50) into Ocean City will see lane closures starting Jan. 3 as long-term repairs are conducted on the structure.

Here's everything to know.

Lanes on Route 50 bridge into Ocean City will close

Beginning Wednesday, Jan, 3, 2024, crews will work 24 hours a day on the machinery room areas of the draw span, necessitating roadway, sidewalk and marine channel closures. Weather permitting, this work should be completed by March 2.

While this work is taking place, the two eastbound lanes and the eastbound sidewalk of the bridge will be closed to create a safe work zone. Two-way traffic will be maintained using the westbound lanes of the bridge.

Covington Machine and Welding will use concrete barriers, barrels and cones to direct motorists through the work zone. Arrow panels and VMS boards placed prior to the work zone will alert motorists to the closures and changing traffic patterns.

Marine vessels will also be impacted by bridge work

The marine channel will be blocked with construction barges and closed to all vessels for the installation of new structural portions of the bridge. Vessels that do not require the draw span to be opened may pass under adjacent spans. The State Highway Administration is coordinating this work with the U.S. Coast Guard and local officials to establish a work schedule that will minimize impacts to marine traffic.

The Route 50 bridge opens to marine traffic on Aug. 22, 2019 in Ocean City.

Visit the MDOT website to receive the latest information and updates about the project. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to CHART - Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (maryland.gov).

