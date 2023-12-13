Route 6 closed in both directions in Prompton area after crash

511pa.com showing a crash on U.S. Route 6 near Prompton on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Route 6 is closed following a motor vehicle crash on just west of Prompton, Wayne County, late Wednesday afternoon.

PennDOT confirms via its 511 website that Route 6 is closed in both directions starting at the junction of Route 170 and Route 6, and west on Route 6 to the junction with Township Road 462 at the U-Haul dealer, 1342 Roosevelt Highway, in the area of Steene.

The 511 map shows heavy traffic backed up in the eastbound lane where the road has been shut down.

Information on the reported crash is pending release of a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Visit 511pa.com/Traffic.aspx for traffic updates.

