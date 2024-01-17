Route 6 traffic stalled eastbound due to 5-car crash

MARSTONS MILLS — A 5-vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound Wednesday morning stalled traffic for miles.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash happened about one-half mile prior to exit 65, according to a state trooper by phone. The exit is at the intersection of Route 149.

At the scene, a tractor trailer truck stood jackknifed in the road, and an Eversource company pickup was pulled to the side with a crumpled driver's side door.

Commuters were urged to exit Route 6 and take Route 6A or Service Road until the crash scene was cleared and traffic flow was restored.

Traffic began moving slowly by about 8:45 a.m.

