Route 6 traffic stalled eastbound due to 5-car crash
MARSTONS MILLS — A 5-vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound Wednesday morning stalled traffic for miles.
The crash happened at 7:45 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash happened about one-half mile prior to exit 65, according to a state trooper by phone. The exit is at the intersection of Route 149.
At the scene, a tractor trailer truck stood jackknifed in the road, and an Eversource company pickup was pulled to the side with a crumpled driver's side door.
Commuters were urged to exit Route 6 and take Route 6A or Service Road until the crash scene was cleared and traffic flow was restored.
Traffic began moving slowly by about 8:45 a.m.
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Jackknifed truck, 5-vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound stalls traffic