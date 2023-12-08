Route 79-Davol Street road work detours start Saturday in Fall River. Here's where

FALL RIVER — As work on the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor project in Fall River continues, drivers will encounter frequent detours and traffic shifts.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 9, Brownell Street — which runs parallel to President Avenue, across Davol Street and ends at the waterfront — will be reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately four weeks in order to accommodate ongoing utility installation.

Roadwork continues on Route 79 and Davol Street in Fall River, where MassDOT has removed an elevated highway and is replacing it with an urban boulevard.

What to expect

During this construction phase, Brownell and Davol streets will remain open to vehicular traffic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Vehicles will be directed by an onsite police detail to alternate two-way traffic where Brownell Street is reduced to one lane.

Pedestrians are asked to utilize the detour signage and cross Brownell Street at the designated temporary crosswalk.

Why is this happening?

Access to the waterfront is currently limited and the the mile-long corridor that runs along the Taunton River lacks bicycle accommodations. This MassDOT project aims to redesign that corridor to improve mobility, connectivity, and safety along and across Route 79 and Davol Street.

It's being transformed into an urban boulevard, connecting city neighborhoods to the Taunton River while promoting economic growth by creating new development parcels to contribute to economic development, the MassDOT states.

Stay updated

For more details and updates on the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project, visit https://www.mass.gov/route-79-davol-street-corridor-improvements.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Route 79-Davol Street improvements update: traffic changes expected