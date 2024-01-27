Route 8 in NE Ohio reopens after truck crashes, explodes; one dead

The driver of a tanker truck is dead after driving off the side of a bridge, causing the truck to catch fire on state Route 8 northbound in Macedonia Saturday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the tanker was traveling northbound on Route 8 at around 9 a.m. and was attempting to get on Interstate 271 north when the truck lost control and went over the side of the bridge. Where Route 8 and I-271 northbound meet, Route 8 continues into two right-hand lanes, while I-271 splits off into a ramp to the left-hand side.

The truck landed on the northbound lanes of Route 8 before exploding.

The driver of the tanker truck died from injuries sustained during the crash, the sheriff's office confirmed.

A tanker flipped and caught fire on state Route 8 Saturday morning in Macedonia. This photo from a driver shows the truck on fire before emergency responses arrived.

Route 8 northbound reopened around 2 p.m. At that time, the ramps from Route 8 northbound to I-271 northbound and I-271 southbound to Route 8 southbound were still closed. Route 8 southbound between Highland Road and Hines Hill Road were also closed.

The crash is being investigated by the Summit Metro Crash Team, and the bridge is being inspected for safety.

Hazmat has been called to the scene due to fuel spilling from the tanker. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is also on the site of the crash, as well as the Macedonia and Twinsburg Fire Departments, the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Macedonia Police Department.

According to information from a police scanner, flames from the tanker explosion reached the nearby Brandywine/Indian Creek, setting that on fire as well. Nearby residences are also reporting being affected by the smoke.

This story will be updated.

A tanker flipped on state Route 8 Saturday morning. This image capture from around 10 a.m. shows the truck still smoking in the top left corner.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Driver dies after truck crash, explosion closes Route 8 in Macedonia