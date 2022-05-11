Route 8 in Shaler reopens after car crashed into pole
A portion of Route 8 was shut down in Shaler after a car crashed into a pole.
It happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Shaler Plaza.
The northbound lanes were closed between Grant Avenue and Saxonburg Boulevard through Wedensday morning.
A part of the pole was dangling and the other part was sitting in the middle of the road.
Shaler police tell Channel 11 the driver wasn’t hurt.
**6:44 AM** Route 8 reopened with no restrictions. Route 8 is closed between Grant Ave (Mae West Bend) and Saxonburg...
Posted by Shaler Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
