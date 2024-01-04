Route 95 South in downtown Providence shut for emergency repairs

Route 95 South in downtown Providence was closed for emergency repairs Thursday afternoon, freezing traffic around the city.

The highway was closed a little after noon at Exit 37, just before the highway crosses the Providence Viaduct over the Woonasquatucket River, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said. The exit ramps to Route 6, Memorial Boulevard and Atwells Avenue were also closed.

We have had to close Route I-95 Southbound at Exit 37, the downtown Memorial Blvd exit, plus Atwells Ave. and Route 6 westbound for a few hours for emergency repairs. — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) January 4, 2024

The DOT expected the repairs to take "about 30 minutes."

By 1 p.m., traffic on Route 95 South was backed up past Branch Avenue. Route 146 South, which feeds into Route 95, was also seeing heavy congestion.

"We were repairing a bridge joint on the ramp that leads to Route 6 east and while doing it we needed to close the width of the ramp to complete the repair," DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin wrote in an email about what caused the shutdown.

