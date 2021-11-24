Route 9W hit-and-run kills pedestrian; Haverstraw police arrest Queens driver

HAVERSTRAW — A Queens man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was crossing Route 9W early Tuesday morning.

Town of Haverstraw police said Sugundo Landi-Lucer, 43, was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces charges in the death of Juan Germosen, a 75-year-old Haverstraw resident who was crossing Route 9W in the vicinity of Fairmount Avenue just after 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit.

Landi-Lucer is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said. They thanked Clarkstown police for their help at the crime scene, as well as the New York City police and state police for their help apprehending Landi-Lucer.

Haverstraw police are looking for this Ford Explorer, which was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Route 9W on Nov. 23, 2021.

Police had asked for the public's help identifying the driver after Germosen was struck. They released surveillance video of the Ford Explorer, described as silver or white with dark rims and a moonroof, whose driver was believed to have hit him before fleeing the area.

Police said the Explorer was likely to be missing its passenger side mirror, with damage to its front passenger side bumper.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have any relevant information is asked to call Haverstraw police at 845-354-1500.

