New route and closed streets marked Highland holiday parade. Why the changes?

Residents might have noticed a few changes at the Christmas parade that took place last Friday, as Highland Police are hoping to prevent tragedy.

In addition to the parade route, police closed Poplar Street at two spots and Washington at 12th Street to inhibit vehicle traffic until pedestrians have made their way to their cars.

Highland Police Chief Carole Presson told the city council that the previous system was “a recipe for disaster.” People were driving all the way into the parade route where pedestrians were milling about, and children would run into the road to scrounge for candy, ignoring the barricades.

While no one was hurt, Presson made the changes as a “preemptive strike for safety.” Two salt trucks were parked across Broadway to block passage, and the fire department blocked Washington and 12th. “We’re just trying to make sure nothing happens,” Presson said.

Another change: No candy was to be thrown from the floats, which Presson said was always a rule, but had been largely ignored.

“That’s what causes kids to go into the street,” she said. “I was walking and watching little kids run into the road, and the drivers can’t always watch for them.”

The parade vehicles are large and might not be able to see directly next to the wheels, she said. Parents can get wrapped up in the fun themselves or get distracted and can miss their kids going past the barricades into the road - or worse, encouraging them.

“People were sending their kids into the streets for a Tootsie,” Presson said.

Instead, now parade participants will hand out candy directly along the sidelines rather than throwing it from the floats.

With the reinforced rules and changes, Presson said, she hopes to avoid a tragedy during the parades in town. The department also issued warnings on all social media and through the Highland Happenings app to remind people not to cross the barricades, walk into the roadways, send children into the roads after candy, etc.

Also coming from the police department: on Dec. 2 officers will take 12 families in need shopping for “Christmas With a Cop.” Adults will receive gift cards for food and gas, each child will receive a new pair of shoes, and they will get to shop with the officers.

“It’s the best day of the year,” Presson said.