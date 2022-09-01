Route Fire grows thousands of acres in hours, forcing evacuations in California
A brush fire in Los Angeles County grew to 4,625 acres in just seven hours on Aug. 31.
A brush fire in Castaic is searing amid triple-digit heat.
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
Actress Sharon Stone revealed that one of her relationships ended due to a disagreement over injectables. The man she was dating asked if she uses Botox.
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]
The former president's team recycled claims of political bias and again alluded to his possible 2024 run in their latest Mar-a-Lago filing.
Trump's adult children only care about whatever they can do to ensure that their father remains in power, "Unprecedented" documentarian says.
Trump has sought to claim attorney-client privilege to block the DOJ from examining documents retrieved in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
"I'm sure Adam Sandler will have no issues finding someone other than Rob Schneider to play 'friend #5' in his next comedy," one person joked
Wednesday saw another tirade on Truth Social, the platform Donald Trump started after getting kicked off Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is resigning early from Congress, leaving the Pinellas County-based seat vacant until after the November election.
The 2019 Time cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock, knock."
The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation" by Trump's team, a court filing said, alleging they "likely" tried to obstruct the probe.
Alex Holder interviewed the former president in Mar-a-Lago last year as part of his documentary about the Trump family at the end of his presidency.
British filmmaker Alex Holder also said the former president went through "withdrawal" after he was banned from Twitter.
Luke Bell's friend, Matt Kinman, confirms the singer's body was discovered in Arizona on Monday.
Prominent Trump supporters are twisting themselves into pretzels trying to dismiss the former president’s dubious handling of highly classified materials
But she also called Trump "smart" during a panel that tried to unpack the former president's rant.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, they didn’t find a smoking gun, but they did find some smoldering passports.On August 8, agents removed from Trump’s home 33 boxes of sensitive government documents, including more than 100 records classified at the highest levels. In a 36-page brief responding to Trump’s motion to appoint a special master to review the material seized by the FB
The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the snaps with the message: “Filtering is lying”
A commercial photographer is spreading digital media literacy by examining celebrity photos.