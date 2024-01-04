New year, new route starts at RSW in Fort Myers. Find out who and where.

New year, new route starting at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

Today (Jan. 4) JetBlue Airlines starts a nonstop service flight to Worcester Regional Airport (OCH) in Massachusetts.

In a press release the Lee County Port Authority said JetBlue will operate the RSW seasonal nonstop service to ORH twice weekly to start and then will increase to daily service in mid-February through the end of Red Sox Spring Training, held in Fort Myers at JetBluePark.

JetBlue announced this new service in April 2023. To book a flight or find out more information, please visit jetblue.com.

A JetBlue Airbus A321LR outside of one of the airline's hangars.

The addition of Worcester (OCH) increases JetBlue's service it offers out of Fort Myers to eight cities:

Boston (BOS)

Hartford (BDL)

Newark (EWR)

New York-Kennedy (JFK)

New York-LaGuardia (LGA)

Washington, D.C.-Reagan National (DCA)

White Plains (HPN)

Worcester (ORH)

JetBlue flies into 10 Florida cities

In Florida, JetBlue currently offers service in its focus cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as in Miami, West Palm Beach, Key West, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa. Within the state, JetBlue currently offers flights from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville. With Tallahassee service starting today, JetBlue will now serve over 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale.

Flurry of route added: In case you missed it: All the new routes added at RSW since Nov., including one in Jan.

Fort Lauderdale, FLL

Fort Myers, RSW

Jacksonville, JAX

Key West, EYW

Miami, MIA

Orlando, MCO

Sarasota, SRQ

Tallahassee, TLH

Tampa, TPA

West Palm Beach, PBI

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW in fort myers add jetblue route to worcester