Routine Seattle Police patrolling leads to arrest and recovery of stolen car

Routine Seattle Police patrolling lead to an arrest and the recovery of a stolen car, said the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police were in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, Saturday around 4 a.m., when they found a running, occupied, car illegally parked with no plates.

When police approached the car near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Spring Street they saw two people asleep inside. The car was reported stolen out of Seattle.

The man in the driver’s seat showed signs of impairment. Officers saw drug paraphernalia in the car.

With further investigation, the 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and charges were requested for driving under the influence. He was later booked into King County Jail after completing a blood warrant.

When officers searched the 27-year-old woman, a handgun was recovered. She was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm and booked into King County Jail.



