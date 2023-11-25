Rove predicts Iowa is ‘do or die’ for DeSantis

Conservative political analyst Karl Rove predicted that the Iowa Caucus will be “do or die” for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), dubbing a victory in the first primary essential for his hopes of defeating former President Trump in the 2024 GOP primary.

“Iowa is do or die. He’s putting a lot of effort there,” Rove said in a Fox News interview Saturday. “He has the support of the popular governor, Kim Reynolds. He won the support of a key leader in the evangelical community, Vander Plaats.”

“And yeah, he’s got to run,” he continued. “If he comes in third in Iowa, it’s very problematic for him because it doesn’t get better for him in the next two sets of contests.”

DeSantis has put most of his campaign resources in the Hawkeye State as the Jan. 15 caucus draws near, raising hopes that he could down Trump — the campaign’s favorite — and set up a path to the nomination.

Stopping Trump in Iowa is key to letting a DeSantis path open, his campaign wrote in a leaked memo early this month.

“Everyone can universally agree that if Trump were to win big in Iowa it would create media and political momentum for his candidacy that would be difficult to stop heading into New Hampshire,” the memo read, according to The Associated Press.

The governor has already received the influential endorsements of Iowa Governor Reynolds and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

“I think America would be well served to have a choice, and I really believe Ron DeSantis should be that guy,” Vander Plaats said Tuesday. “And I think Iowa is tailor-made for him to win this. ”

DeSantis has feuded most closely with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in recent weeks, noting her rise as a candidate to compete for second place in polls.

The Florida governor has about 13 percent support nationally, according to polling averages, compared to Trump’s 60 percent. In Iowa, recent polls give DeSantis and Haley both 16 percent support.

