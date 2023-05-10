Roving gunfight erupts as people in cars begin firing at each other, Florida cops say

A gunfight erupted at a Florida intersection when people in cars began indiscriminately shooting at each other in the middle of the night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of shooters involved remains a mystery, but one man died and another was wounded, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Identities of the two have not been released.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, in West Palm Beach, about 70 miles north of Miami.

Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting and crash at an intersection to find a damaged vehicle with a dead man nearby, the sheriff’s office reported. Another empty vehicle — “with heavy front-end damage and several bullet defects” — was found in a parking lot about one block north of the intersection.

Detectives reported discovering people in the two vehicles “were shooting at each other while in motion.”

The man who died was one of the drivers who lost control and crashed into a power pole, officials say. Passengers were seen “exiting the vehicle and fleeing eastbound while being shot at by unknown suspects,” officials said.

Those gunshots are believed to have come from people in the other vehicle, officials said.

“A second victim was located on scene with a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” officials said.

Details of any charges in the case have not been revealed.

