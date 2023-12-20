Rowan County man arrested, accused of sexually abusing five-year-old

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for child sexual abuse of a five-year-old.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, the victim’s parents contacted deputies on Dec. 2 and reported details about sexual abuse.

The victim’s parents told deputies who they believed was committing the abuse, and on Dec. 19, 60-year-old Martin Franklin Cordell was arrested.

Investigators learned that Cordell was “known to the victim and had frequent access to them,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Cordell is facing two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said.

RCSO says Cordell was held in custody on a $75,000 bond.

