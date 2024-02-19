Rowan County is ‘one step closer’ to solving the county’s 52-year-old cold case involving a newborn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators say they are “one step closer” to solving the county’s oldest documented unsolved murder, a 52-year-old case of a baby girl’s killing.

Hair recovered from the nameless baby was recovered on March 20, 1971, and sent to Astrea Forensics- a private lab in California that specializes in processing hair for DNA.

PREVIOUSLY | Forensic hair analysis could solve Rowan County’s oldest unsolved murder

Now, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says that preliminary results proved that DNA is still present in the hair, which will allow for further testing to be done to hopefully help in identifying the victim.

Investigators have named the girl, “Baby Eva,” to put a name to the case. Officials say the name was derived from the Bible, which in Hebrew means “life.”

Agents with the North Carolina SBI’s Cold Case Investigation Team are assisting detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. More results from the analysts at the lab in California are needed before progressing with the case.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact Lt. Barkley at 704-216-8711.

