Rowan County woman accused of failing to report boyfriend’s death, deputies say

A Rowan County woman has been arrested for allegedly failing to report her boyfriend’s death, authorities said.

Deputies were called on Nov. 28 to a home on Scout Road in Salisbury, at the end of High Rock Lake. The call they received was from a hospice nurse who found the body of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz.

According to Rowan County investigators, the nurse called for law enforcement and a medical examiner after noticing Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. The nurse also said Kurtz’s girlfriend, Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 46, claimed to have been with him since hospice last visited.

After executing a search warrant in the home, charges were filed against Ferguson for felony failure to report a death. Investigators believed Ferguson should have known Kurtz died and failed to call and report it.

Ferguson was arrested on Dec. 12 and was released on a $3,000 bond.

The investigation is still open, pending autopsy results.

