Rowan sexual assault suit requires special judge

Jul. 7—MOREHEAD — As of Friday, a Rowan County Circuit Judge has recused himself from both the criminal case and civil suit spawning from sexual assault allegations against a school teacher and basketball coach.

During the arraignment of Andrew Zaheri, 39, of Morehead, Judge David Barber postponed all hearings in the matter until a special judge was appointed, stating both Zaheri and the victim deserved a fair and impartial judge per the request of the victim.

Zaheri was indicted in May on 23 total counts, including third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Zaheri was fired from his position at Rowan County Senior High School following his arrest in February.

While Zaheri's initial indictment contained few details about his conduct, a subsequent civil suit was filed on behalf of "Jane Doe" against school administrators, alleging various school officials knew about the abuse and failed to act.

The suit named Zaheri, Rowan County Board of Education, current principal of RCSHS Jordan Mann and then-Superintendent John Maxey.

Rowan County's administrative assistant, Rhonda Read, stated Maxey announced his retirement last month, following the publication of the civil suit.

The civil suit declared Zaheri had groomed and had a sexual relationship with a student for years, even after concerns were raised to school administrators about his actions with the minor.

According to court documents, Zaheri was arrested only after a school guidance counselor eventually reported the allegations to the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services, despite multiple prior reports made to Maxey and Mann.

On Friday, during a motion hour concerning the civil filings, Judge Barber ordered a referral to the Chief Regional Judge in that case as well, stating in the document he had already done so in the criminal matter.

According to court documents, Barber stated the requests for his recusal are under seal and are only to be viewed by the special judge, who has yet to be assigned to either case.

Both matters have been set aside pending the appointment of the special judge.

Zaheri is currently out on bond but faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, if convicted.

