Rowe man faces animal cruelty charge after more than 60 dogs seized on property

Mar. 16—A Rowe man faces a charge of animal cruelty and four other counts after authorities discovered dozens of dogs, including about 20 puppies, on property he was renting in the community.

Animal advocates say they alerted investigators about a potential case of animal hoarding and abuse more than a year before Darren McDunnah, 62, was arrested Friday; over 60 dogs in his care were seized Monday.

The Humane Society of the United States aided law enforcement in seizing the dogs.

"Between the overcrowding and lack of resources, these dogs have had to struggle to survive. It's going to take some time for them to adjust to a life where their needs are met and comfort is prioritized," Jessica Johnson, senior director of animal crimes for the organization, said in a statement.

The humane society said dogs were kept outside in "crowded, filthy pens, some with no apparent access to food or water." The dogs were not spayed or neutered, and several females were pregnant, the organization said. It declined to reveal the dogs' current location.

Law enforcement officials said the delay in seizing the dogs from McDunnah was largely due to a lack of animal control resources in San Miguel County and a lack of capacity at local shelters for the dogs' care while the criminal case proceeds, which is why the humane society became involved.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court, an investigator with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office visited the Rowe property following a report a golden retriever had been killed by a bite wound to the neck. The investigator noted "large amounts of blood" on the face of one of the dogs at the site and reported dismal conditions.

McDunnah and Tiffany Azlan White, who brought several of the dogs to the site, claimed the animals were part of a wolf-hybrid pack, the affidavit said.

A spokeswoman for the humane society said in an interview Tuesday veterinarians examining the Rowe dogs had no reason to believe they were part wolf.

Story continues

White has not been charged in this case. But court documents show she and McDunnah have accumulated an array of charges in Northern New Mexico tied to their care of dogs.

Court documents show White lives in Embudo, where an investigator visited her in February and reported seeing about 40 dogs she told him were "her half of the pack." She faces nine petty misdemeanor counts in Rio Arriba County for having animals at the home with no rabies vaccinations.

McDunnah was convicted in 2018 on 10 counts in Santa Fe County for keeping 22 "wolf-hybrid" dogs at a home in Pojoaque. He also was convicted in Maine in 2015 for defrauding a church out of $400,000, records show.

Angela Stell, who runs a dog rescue operation in Albuquerque, said the owner of the Rowe property called her with concerns about the dogs in McDunnah's care long before the District Attorney's Office launched an investigation. She first contacted the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office in February 2021, she said, adding each time she visited the site, she saw dogs with open gashes and obvious limps.

The property owner did not return a phone call Tuesday to comment on the case.

"I visited the property; I documented a bunch of stuff," Stell said. "I never did get any response back from the sheriff's department for a really long time."

Stell then contacted the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, which issued a letter to the sheriff's office in March 2021, urging the agency to investigate her concerns.

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said in an interview Tuesday his office had been looking into the complaints. "It's something that we had been working on very closely already," he said. "I guess ... they wanted something to happen sooner."

Lopez said law enforcement officials are still trying to determine who has legal ownership of the dogs in an attempt to get the owners to relinquish their rights.

District Attorney Thomas Clayton said his office is working on a petition that would hold the owners fiscally responsible for rescue costs, which likely will amount to tens of thousands of dollars.

The arrest warrant affidavit said White transported roughly a dozen "wolf-hybrid" dogs to the Rowe property in the summer of 2020. The property owner told her she couldn't keep the dogs there, the affidavit said, so she agreed to ensure they were gone in a few days.

However, the dogs never left the property after White dropped them off.

A few days later, the affidavit said, McDunnah arrived at the residence with a horse trailer full of more dogs.

White describes herself on a Santa Fe-based website, emissarywolfpack.com, as "the caretaker of the Emissary Wolf Pack, a family of wolf dogs, that originates from a mother Red Wolf."

White also is listed as the executive director of a nonprofit called Global Relief Resources Inc. A Facebook page for the organization says it "has a history of work with women and water in Africa," but most recently became an "umbrella" for "educational wolf pack work."

A December 2019 post on the Facebook page says a pack of "wolf dogs" were being relocated to a 500-acre ranch "to allow them to assist in managing a restorative eco-farm with poison free food production." There were several now-defunct fundraiser pages seeking donations for fencing, dens and food.

White did not return a phone call Tuesday.

The seizure of the dogs in Rowe is reminiscent of a similar law enforcement operation near the community in 2019. In that case, a woman claimed she was running a refuge for pets.

Dozens of those animals ended up in the care of the Animal Welfare Coalition in Las Vegas, N.M., for nearly a year.

"We ran into a lot of issues in terms of relinquishing the right to the animals," Lopez said of that case. "We ended up having to care for the animals for a very lengthy time. It was very costly."

Animal Welfare Coalition Executive Director Martina Holguin said the extra animals created a strain on financial and staff resources, and "brought our organization to its knees."

In an interview Tuesday, she expressed concern about other possible cases of animal hoarding in San Miguel County and a lack of enforcement.

Her organization alerted law enforcement about the dogs in Rowe in 2020, Holguin said.

Lopez and Clayton agreed their agencies are not always equipped to handle such cases.

"I really wish we would be able to, I guess, gain more resources to work on some of these cases in a timely manner," Lopez said.

Clayton said, "Given the volume, we must allocate resources. I can tell you from a local perspective, those resources are scarce."