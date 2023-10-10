Rowe rejects plea bargain in daughter's shooting

Kathleen Rowe, 65, Monday rejected a plea bargain to a four-year felonious assault charge in the Jan. 26 shooting of her 33-year-old daughter, Kacey Rowe Stringer.

Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien offered to dismiss charges of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a 20-year felony, assault less than murder, a 10-year felony, and the two-year minimum mandatory prison term for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In an initial plea bargain offer in February, Stempien offered to limit prison to two to 10 years for a plea to assault less than murder.

The plea offer to the felonious assault came in May with no recommendation for incarceration.

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady said the case will be set for trial “most likely after the first of the year.”

Rowe’s Kalamazoo defense attorney, Justin Workman, said he had discussed the plea bargain versus the option of trial with Rowe.

Stempien said Stringer remains uncooperative at times.

The shooting occurred at Rowe’s home at 505 Pamela Drive in Coldwater Township. The mother and daughter lived together for three years.

Rowe called 911 after the shooting and said it was in self-defense.

Prior story: Woman bound over for trial for shooting daughter

Stringer said she went to her mother’s bedroom because it was warmer in the 62-degree house. The daughter said Rowe had grabbed a nightstand drawer from a nearby bedroom and threw the nightstand drawer at her.

Stringer denied making any threats or attacking her mother. As Stringer went to pick up the drawer, Stringer testified in a preliminary examination in February that her mother “shot me in the stomach with the gun” taken from a nearby nightstand.

A closed pocketknife was on the bed, which Rowe told police the daughter picked up.

Branch County Sheriff deputies arrived to find Rowe standing in the bedroom door, the pistol was on the bed, and Stringer was bleeding on the floor by the bathroom.

Rowe complained about scratches on her side but was not examined. The day after her arrest, Rowe was taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and found to have a lacerated liver.

