Rowland Avenue woman shot in leg during aggravated burglary

A 45-year-old Rowland Avenue woman was shot in the lower, right leg on Christmas Eve by an unknown man who entered her home and demanded money, according to a Mansfield police report.

The woman said she was cooking in her kitchen at 10:28 p.m. Friday when a man entered her home in the 200 block of Rowland Avenue through the front door and demanded money from her. When she said she did not have any money, the man shot her once and fled, according to the report.

The woman was transported by Mansfield fire and rescue personnel to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for treatment.

Her condition report was not immediately available Monday from a hospital spokesperson.

Evidence was collected and submitted to the crime lab, according to the police report.

