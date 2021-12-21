Rowland man arrested in Pembroke Dollar General robbery

Dec. 21—A Rowland man has been charged in connection with the Nov. 30 robbery at the Dollar General store at 3155 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke.

James A. Swett, 23, of Rowland, arrested by Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies on Dec. 19, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and larceny.

According to the initial report, a man entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a firearm at the employees. The man fled on foot after retrieving money from the cash register, according to the report.

Swett was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $265,000 secured bond.

The investigation by Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.