Rowland man faces murder charge stemming from July 23 shooting

Sep. 3—LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Rowland man turned surrendered to authorities Thursday and faces a murder charge in connection to a July 23 shooting.

Stephen Torian Baker, of Holcomb Road, turned himself in at the Robeson County Sheriff's Office about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham. Baker was charged with first-degree murder and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Baker is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 53-year-old James Edward Davis, of the Super Inn at 14733 U.S. 301 in Rowland.

Rowland police responded about 9:20 p.m. July 23 to a report of a person shot at South Hickory and McCormick streets, according to the police department. Davis was found lying on the ground suffering from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

Davis was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, where he was later pronounced dead.