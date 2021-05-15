Rowland man faces robbery and kidnapping charges
May 15—MAXTON — A Rowland man is facing the possibility of multiple charges related to crimes in Robeson and Scotland counties after being arrested Friday in Maxton.
Phillip Oxendine, Sampson Road, was arrested by Maxton Police Department officers after a robbery was committed. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. Oxendine was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,00 bond for robberies in Maxton and Fairmont, with additional charges coming from the Rowland and Laurinburg police departments.
Fairmont Police Department officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported armed robbery at the Dollar General on Walnut Street, according to the FPD. The officers learned that a man had entered the store and presented a note demanding money.
"The suspect's actions indicated that he had a firearm while demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he then exited the store," an FPD release reads in part.
The suspect was quickly identified as Phillip Neal Oxendine, according to the FPD.
During the investigation it was learned that Mr Oxendine had robbed a Family Dollar store in Laurinburg over the weekend and a Family Dollar store in Rowland the night before. Fairmont officers obtained warrants on Oxendine for the Robbery of the Dollar General," the FPD release reads.
Oxendine was arrested by Maxton Police Department officers Friday morning after the Family Dollar store in Maxton was robbed, according to the Fairmont Police Department.
Oxendine has previous charges for the same type of crime in 2019 in Robeson County, according to the FPD.