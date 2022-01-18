Rowland police investigating weekend break-ins at South Robeson Hardware Store, Pink Restaurant

Jan. 18—ROWLAND — Police here are investigating Sunday break-ins at a local restaurant and hardware store.

In both instances, a suspect threw a brick through glass windows to gain access to the South Robeson Hardware Store on West Main Street and the Pink Restaurant on East Church Street, according to the Rowland Police Department.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant, according to the police department.

"The investigations into these incidents is ongoing," according to the police department.

Anyone with information related to the investigations should contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.