Rowland police make narcotics arrest during traffic stop

Jun. 15—ROWLAND — A 29-year-old Rowland man was arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

Rondrell Santana Leach was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug vehicle, according to Graham. Leach was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond for those charges.

Leach was placed under an additional $1,500 secured bond for an outstanding warrant out of Columbus County, the police chief said.

Rowland officers Perry Thompson and N. Rivera conducted a traffic stop of a truck at North Hickory and West Chapel Street about 11 p.m., Graham said. The officers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, seizing a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Leach did not follow commands of officers to stop moving and show his hands, and was tased, Graham said.