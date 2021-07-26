Rowland police and SBI investigate fatal shooting

Jul. 26—ROWLAND — The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting police here investigate the Friday shooting death of a Rowland resident.

Police responded about 9:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at South Hickory and McCormick streets, according to the Rowland Police Department. Officers found 53-year-old James Edward Davis, of the Super Inn at 14733 U.S. 301 in Rowland, lying on the ground suffering from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

Davis was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, where he was later pronounced dead.

The SBI is assisting in the investigation, which is being handled as a homicide.

"We do have persons of interest," Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham said Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311. All information will remain confidential.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.