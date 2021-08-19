Rowland police search for man wanted in Dollar General break-in

Aug. 19—ROWLAND — The Rowland Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying a person caught on surveillance footage while robbing a Dollar General store.

The break-in occurred about 6:06 a.m. Tuesday at the store located at 301 North Bond St., according to the Rowland Police Department.

All information leading to the identity of the person will remain confidential, according to RPD.

To report the person's identity or whereabouts, contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.