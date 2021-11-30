Rowland police search for suspect in Sunday convenience store break-in

Nov. 30—ROWLAND — Police here are searching for a South Carolina man accused of involvement in a Sunday break-in at a local convenience store.

Rowland police identified the suspect caught in surveillance footage as Antwyon Serentha Bethea of Dillon, South Carolina, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

He is accused of breaking into the Lucky #4 store, located at 202 E. Main St. on Sunday morning, and committing theft, according to the police department. Anyone with information regarding the investigation or Bethea's whereabouts is asked to contact Rowland police Lt. W. Davis at 910-422-3311.