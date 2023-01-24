Rowlett man charged with murder in death of brother-in-law

Jan. 23—A Rowlett man remained in custody Monday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the alleged Sunday morning shooting death of his brother-in-law.

Silviano Robles, 62, was arrested following an altercation with Homero Leos, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Sheriff's Office reported receiving a call at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in reference to suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 near Campbell.

The caller reported that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when three individuals allegedly kidnapped her husband at gunpoint, and several minutes later gunshots were heard.

Deputies arrived in the area and located Leos dead at County Road 4106.

Sheriff's investigators and the Texas Ranger determined that Leo was a victim of a homicide. Robles was arrested and is suspected to be the person responsible for the death of Leos, his brother-in-law, the Sheriff's Office said.

Robles was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on a count of murder. A bond amount was not immediately announced.

Robles filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 354th District Court, seeking the appointment of an attorney to represent him on the charge. A date for consideration of the writ was not immediately set.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.