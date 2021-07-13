Rowley assault suspect reaches plea deal, avoids jail time

Jul. 13—ROWLEY — A local man charged with breaking through a locked door and attacking another man last year avoided jail time after reaching a plea deal Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Travis Johnson, 31, formerly of Haverhill Street, was charged with assault and battery, breaking and entering to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property and assault in late January 2020 after he broke into an apartment shared by a woman he knew and another man.

After breaking through the locked door, he attacked the man — prompting the woman to call police. Johnson ran out of the apartment and jumped into a truck. Johnson managed to avoid capture for several days but was eventually arrested by Seabrook police, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Weeks earlier, Johnson was arrested by Ipswich police after he was spotted throwing rocks at a truck parked in a Hammett Street parking lot. When Ipswich police arrived, they found him holding a concrete block over his head.

"I believe had officers not arrived on scene at the time Johnson would have thrown the cement block at (the victim's) truck. He lowered the rock and put it on the ground as soon as he saw police arrive," Ipswich police Officer Kelly Phelan wrote in her report.

Johnson explained that he had reason to believe his girlfriend was having sexual relations with the truck's owner. The truck had a dent below the driver's side window from a rock thrown by Johnson. Johnson was eventually charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

In court Monday, Johnson saw all the charges against him continued without a finding for 18 months. He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering to commit a felony and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Court records show the victim in the apartment attack was different from the one in the parking lot. In that incident, Johnson broke into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and attacked the father of her daughter.

Johnson has felony convictions in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the prosecutor.