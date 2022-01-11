Rowley domestic abuse suspect sees release revoked

Jan. 11—ROWLEY — A local man ordered not to drink alcohol while awaiting trial on strangulation and other domestic abuse-related charges was thrown in jail Monday after a judge ruled he violated conditions of his release.

Joseph Heil, 43, of Haverhill Street, Rowley, was initially released from custody Dec. 27 following a dangerousness hearing in Newburyport District Court.

Although the judge found him too dangerous to be granted bail while awaiting trial on the charges, Heil was released on several conditions that the court believed would ensure the safety of the victims in the case.

Among those conditions were that he not drink alcohol while awaiting trial. But Heil tested positive for alcohol twice last week.

One of the readings showed Heil had a blood-alcohol level of .10, above the legal limit for drunken driving, according to Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte.

Judge Allen Swan then issued a warrant for Heil's arrest Jan. 4.

Almost a week later, Heil was in the court gallery waiting for his name to be called. Once it was called, Belmonte asked Judge William Martin to hold Heil without bail, saying he was caught drinking at least twice, including Jan. 4, when he registered the .10 reading via a SCRAM blood-alcohol monitoring device.

Heil was not arrested but likely appeared in court voluntarily, according to Rowley police.

Heil's attorney, Cavan Doyle, asked Martin to not hold his client, saying Heil would no longer be able to pay child support if he lost his job as a laborer.

Martin quickly granted Belmonte's motion and ordered Heil held without bail for up to 90 days. Heil's next court date is Jan. 28.

In addition to strangulation or suffocation, Heil was arraigned Dec. 13 on assault and battery with serious bodily injury and assault and battery charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend their son Dec. 12.

Police responded to a call from the woman's apartment about 2:30 a.m. that day and found Heil outside smoking a cigarette. Heil told police he had been staying there with the ex-girlfriend and their son for a few weeks before he was kicked out for drinking too much.

Heil told police he needed his car keys that he left in the apartment. When officers went to get the keys, they noticed the woman had "severe swelling and bruising to her left eye," Officer Lucas Tubbs wrote in his report.

Tubbs later learned the woman had a "fractured orbital bone and a fractured nose," according to his report.

Heil was handcuffed and brought to the Rowley police station. Once there, Heil was told the woman informed officers that he and his son had gotten into a fistfight.

"When Heil was questioned about that statement he stated 'she put a belt around my neck. My son told me to (expletive) off, I didn't like that,'" Tubbs wrote in his report. "Heil then stated 'he hit his mother.'"

When Tubbs asked why she put a belt around his neck, Heil refused to answer, according to his report.

Officer Gavin Forni returned to the apartment and spoke to the woman. The woman told police that Heil attempted to strangle the son before striking her twice.

"Due to the severity of (the woman's) injury one of the charges of A & B on a household member was charged to A & B causing serious injury," Tubbs wrote in his report.

At Heil's arraignment, his attorney said his client may have been defending himself.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

