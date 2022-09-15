Rowley kennel owner charged with dozens of animal cruelty offenses

Sep. 14—NEWBURYPORT — The owner of Rowley dog kennel Hydrant Regency was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail following Wednesday's arraignment in Newburyport District Court on 40 felony animal cruelty charges.

April Bernhardt, 40, of Rowley kept her head bowed for most of her lengthy appearance before Judge William Martin.

Essex County prosecutor Meredith Underwood accused Bernhardt of keeping 37 dogs in a container that reached 90 degrees last month without water and air conditioning. Some of the dogs were kept in a single crate giving them no room to lay down.

"Too hot for them to be crammed inside," Underwood said, who asked that bail be set at $5,000.

The dogs were eventually removed from the Route 1 kennel on Aug. 29 and picked up by owners and the kennel closed by authorities. Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas then announced that his department was conducting a criminal investigation of Bernhardt after police discovered unsafe conditions there.

Underwood also accused Bernhardt of being responsible for the death of Woody, a dog left in her care earlier in August, saying a necropsy showed the dog suffered from dehydration and heatstroke before dying.

Bernhardt's attorney disputed the need for cash bail, saying she was not a flight risk and had operated the business for 15 years without a single complaint or investigation. He also said the container had windows and fans, and that it was not unusual for dogs to share crates, especially if they were related.

Dogs, he added, did not stay in the container all day and had access to exercise and water on the kennel grounds.

He also said the veterinarian who conducted the necropsy on Woody said he merely believed dehydration and heatstroke contributed to the dog's death but did not list them as the official causes.

Martin spent several minutes reading affidavits, letters and reports before deciding to set bail at $3,000. He also ordered Bernhardt to not own any pets or run any kennels while awaiting trial. She is due back in court Oct. 14 for a pretrial hearing.

On Friday, agents from the FBI's evidence response team collected evidence at the shuttered business.

Dumas said the unsafe conditions were discovered by the town's animal control officer while responding to an earlier incident involving missing goats.

On Aug. 27, Rowley police responded to a report of four goats walking along Route 1 and worked with the Animal Control Department to round up the animals, which had not been reported missing.

Rowley police and the animal control officer identified Hydrant Regency as the home of the goats.

While returning the goats, the animal control officer noticed some concerning issues at the kennel, which led to a follow-up investigation by Rowley police and Animal Control in collaboration with the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston, according to local police.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

