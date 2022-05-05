Rowley man charged with having child porn

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

May 5—ROWLEY — A local man charged with possessing child pornography posted $10,000 bail Wednesday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Tyler Ruest, 27, of Farnham Road was ordered not use the internet except for school and court matters and is due back in court May 26 for a pretrial hearing.

Rowley police Detective Robert Adams received a tip in mid-April from state police that someone living in Rowley may have been downloading child pornography via Kik, a social media messaging app.

With the aid of the state's Attorney General's Office, the detective was able to track down the computer's internet protocol number and the internet company that provided access. The subscriber was later identified as living on Farnham Road. The tip also provided police with the type of phone used to download the images, according to Adams' report.

Adams also downloaded 89 pornographic digital files that were "uploaded and shared via Kik messenger application" by Ruest, according his report.

On Monday, Rowley and Ipswich police detectives, along with forensic examiners, went to Ruest's home with a search warrant. Ruest handed over his cellphone and gave police his pass code so they could access it.

As officers searched the home. Ruest agreed to be interviewed by Adams. Ruest denied downloading child pornography or using any messaging apps including Kik.

"Ruest was then advised that his phone was being taken into custody, and analyzed at a digital forensic lab. When he heard this, he stated that he 'may have clicked a link' too which was randomly sent to him but never observed or possessed child pornography," Adams wrote in his report, adding that the phone matched the one mentioned in the tip.

It did not take long for the forensic team to find child pornography prompting police to arrest Ruest, according to Adams' report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

