Rowley man held without bail following weekend arrest

Dec. 14—ROWLEY — A local man facing strangulation and domestic assault and battery charges was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Joseph R. Heil, 43, of Haverhill Street was arrested early Sunday after police say he beat a woman and attempted to strangle his son in an apartment.

At Heil's arraignment, Judge Peter Doyle said there was enough probable cause to hold Heil without bail pending a hearing to determine if he poses too great a risk to the woman and son to be released while awaiting trial. That hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

In addition to strangulation or suffocation, Heil was charged with assault and battery with serious bodily injury and assault and battery.

Heil's court-appointed attorney, Tony Papoulias, said a Rowley police report shows that Heil, the woman and the son were all hitting each other during the altercation.

"He may have been defending himself," Papoulias said.

Police responded to a call Sunday about 2:30 a.m. at the woman's apartment and found Heil outside smoking a cigarette. Heil told police he had been staying there with his ex-girlfriend and their son for a few weeks before he was kicked out for drinking too much.

Heil told police he needed his car keys that he left in the apartment. When officers went to get the keys, the woman had "severe swelling and bruising to her left eye," Officer Lucas Tubbs wrote in his report.

Tubbs later learned the woman had a "fractured orbital bone and a fractured nose," according to his report.

Heil was handcuffed and brought to the Rowley police station. Once there, Heil was told the woman informed officers that he and his son had gotten into a fistfight.

"When Heil was questioned about that statement he stated 'she put a belt around my neck. My son told me to (expletive) off, I didn't like that," Tubbs wrote in his report. "Heil then stated 'he hit his mother."

Story continues

When Tubbs asked why she put a belt around his neck, Heil refused to answer, according to his report.

Officer Eric Forni returned to the apartment and spoke to the woman. The woman told police that Heil attempted to strangle the son before striking her twice.

"Due to the severity of (the woman's) injury one of the charges of A & B on a household member was charged to A & B causing serious injury," Tubbs wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.