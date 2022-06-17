Rowley man injured after setting off firework in apartment

Jun. 17—ROWLEY — A local man will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court after police say he accidentally set off a large firework inside his Haverhill Street apartment June 10.

Charles Mazzella, 20, was slightly injured as he tried to extinguish the large pyrotechnic's fuse. Unable to do so, the 1.4G mortar shell went off, damaging two rooms and flooding his apartment with smoke.

Rowley firefighters and police officers responded to the apartment about 9:15 a.m. after a fire alarm went off inside the apartment.

Though there was no fire, witnesses reported hearing the sound of an explosion and seeing heavy smoke.

Due to the nature of the incident, the state police bomb squad responded as well. Before leaving, state police found additional live shells in his bedroom. The shells will be destroyed per state regulations, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

"Illegal fireworks in a residential setting can be a recipe for disaster," Rowley fire Chief James Broderick said. "The residents of this building are fortunate that these illegal items didn't cause more damage. Please don't risk injury, fire, or worse. Leave fireworks to the professionals."

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts but legal in New Hampshire. Each summer, state police troopers conduct sting operations involving a trooper monitoring a New Hampshire fireworks dealer near the border and stopping Massachusetts drivers after they cross the state line.

"The possession, use, and sale of fireworks without a license are illegal in Massachusetts because these items are dangerous," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. "Illegal fireworks can put you, your family, and your neighbors in harm's way, and you could end up in court. If you want to check out fireworks this year, many cities and towns will be hosting displays overseen by licensed and certified professionals."

For a list of permitted fireworks displays in Massachusetts, visit the Department of Fire Services' website: mass.gov/orgs/department-of-fire-services

Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2012 and 2021.

In addition to the 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damages attributed to these fires, medical facilities reported 31 severe burn injuries extending to 5% or more of the victims' bodies that were caused by illegal fireworks.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

