Rowley man pleads guilty to sex-for-a-fee charge

Apr. 10—ROWLEY — A Haverhill Road man charged with paying a prostitute $500 for sex in February 2020, was fined the same amount after pleading guilty to sexual conduct for a fee Friday in Newburyport District Court.

Paul McAuliffe, 64, had been arrested or charged with sex-for-a-fee offenses three times prior to his arraignment, according to court documents.

Rowley police Officer Christopher Ottani arrived at McAuliffe's home on Feb. 2, about 11 p.m. after McAuliffe told a dispatcher that a woman was trying to break in. Ottani parked in front of McAuliffe's driveway, blocking a Toyota Corolla with its lights on and a woman behind the wheel.

McAuliffe told Ottani that the woman, later identified as Sallena Williams of Lakeville, was banging on the back and front doors but never made it inside.

"I asked why she was here to which he stated 'she's an escort.' I asked if she was here for the purpose of having sex to which he hesitantly stated 'well, yeah."

Williams told Ottani a different story, saying she came to visit McAuliffe, who she called a friend, and that while inside his house, he hit her in the face and stole $500 from her purse. While she admitted to police she was there to have sex with McAuliffe, she denied being an escort. Ottani could not see any signs that she had been recently struck.

Ottani spoke to McAuliffe again and he denied hitting Williams or taking her money. "No, she was never in the house," McAuliffe said, according to Ottani's report.

By this time, Officer Jesse Mazzie had arrived to assist and spoke to Williams. She agreed to let him look through her phone. The search resulted in Mazzie finding several partially nude photos of Williams sent to McAuliffe's phone.

Based on the evidence, "it seemed apparent that the two parties had made an arrangement to meet for sex and it did not go as planned," Ottani wrote in his report.

At the police station, Mazzie searched Williams' phone number online and found her profile on two escort service websites. As a result, Williams and McAuliffe were summonsed to court for sex-for-hire offenses, according to Rowley police.

