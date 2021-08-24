Rowley man pleads guilty to trying to choke woman

Aug. 24—ROWLEY — A man charged with trying to strangle a woman while her children watched pleaded guilty to assault and battery Monday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to seven months of probation.

The strangulation/suffocation charge against Raul A. Landaverde Ramos, 27, of Main Street in Rowley was dismissed after an Essex County prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle that the victim would not testify against Ramos.

Without that cooperation, prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said she could not prove the charge. Belmonte also said the original assault and battery of a family/household member charge was reduced to assault and battery.

During Ramos' time on probation, he must not abuse the victim or get in trouble with the law. While awaiting trial, Ramos spent four months behind bars, according to court officials.

Rowley police Sgt. Matthew Ziev and Officer Perry Collins responded to Ramos' home about 11 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, and found him on his knees crying at the top of the stairs.

"The male party, later identified as Ramos, came down the stairs saying he was sorry, had his hands behind his back and was making the motion that he needed to be arrested," Ziev wrote in his report.

A few moments later, Ziev saw a crying woman with red marks on her neck and other signs that someone may have tried to strangle her, the report states.

Ramos was handcuffed as a precaution as Collins comforted the woman. Ziev stayed with Ramos until a Spanish-speaking officer from Georgetown arrived to speak to the woman.

The woman told the officer that Ramos tried to strangle her inside the home in front of her children, the report continues. Ramos, who appeared intoxicated, was arrested and placed in a police cruiser.

"Throughout the interaction, Ramos repeatedly indicated he did not speak English and would keep saying that he was sorry," Ziev wrote in his report.

